Man, 63, is the ninth inmate at Fort Worth prison to die from COVID-19

The inmate died nearly one month after he started experiencing symptoms, federal officials say.

A 63-year-old man is the ninth inmate to die from COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.

The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the death Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Joseph Young was pronounced dead Tuesday by hospital staff.

Young was first seen on April 25 by prison medical staff for dizziness, nausea and dehydration.

Two days later, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation, officials say. The next day, he was seen by medical staff for shortness of breath, low oxygen, and other symptoms.

At that point, the prison staff transported Young to the hospital for further treatment.

Officials say on May 5, Young’s condition worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator, then two weeks later, he died.

Prison officials say Young had preexisting medical conditions that caused him to contract a more severe case of the novel coronavirus.

Young was serving a 10 year sentence out of Oklahoma for possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

He had been in custody at FMC Fort Worth since Feb. 14, 2017.