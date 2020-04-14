Newlyweds' would-be guests surprise them with drive-by reception

The Stewarts had to scrap their dream wedding, but they kept the date, and the guest list at 10. Still, friends and family just couldn't stay away on their big day.

ARGYLE, Texas — What’s most important about this story is that on Sunday, Abby Needham married Thomas Stewart. When that’s your focus, it’s easier to mourn what could have been.

We caught up with the newlyweds on their honeymoon, which was supposed to be at the beach, but is now in Oklahoma.

"At first we were thinking, 'OK, well we might not have our 270-something guests but maybe we can have 50,'" said Abby. "Then it was like, maybe not 50…and it just kept getting less and less."

Easter Sunday, at the home of a family friend in Argyle, the couple, their parents, siblings and the officiant maxed out the size of the party at 10.

"We got married in their backyard and then had a little meal there, almost just like the wedding we would have had," said Thomas.

Complete with a socially distant first dance. What they didn’t have was their grandparents or their best friends, including Jarrett Hall, who would have been a groomsman.

But he emailed the would-be guests, and treated the couple to the ultimate socially-distanced receiving line.

"I figured you know what, why not make it even more special," said Hall. "There was probably close to 50 cars that ended up coming out so it worked out great.

The joy on the couple's faces was priceless as they watched aunts, uncles, their grandparents and friends drive by. Their dog even made an appearance.

"It was a special morning regardless, just being able to get married, but the parade took it to another level," said Thomas.

"I was just overwhelmed with the love we were experiencing," said Abby.

It's the kind of love where you’ll drive hours to quickly say congrats. It made everyone forget what could have been as they focused on what’s most important.

Best wishes to the happy couple, Mr. and Mrs. Stewart!