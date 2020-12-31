Some New Year's celebrations still planned as health officials ask revelers to just stay home

"People are so excited about 2020 being over," said MedStar's Matt Zavadsky. "We just want them to measure their celebration with some reality."

DALLAS — In the gray and the gloom of a wet New Year's Eve in North Texas, health experts see -- maybe, just maybe -- a silver lining: perhaps people will choose to stay home.

"The hazards of New Years Eve have never been greater than they are tonight," said Matt Zavadsky of the ambulance service MedStar. "People are so excited about 2020 being over. We just want them to measure their celebration with some reality."

The reality is that local hospitals are caring for COVID-19 patients in record numbers. MedStar's ambulance traffic, Zabadsky says, is off the charts too. Combine that with bad weather, bad drivers, and the potential for a repeat of MedStar's 53 car accident-related calls in the 24-hour New Year's period last year, and ICU beds could be in even shorter supply.

"We know it's going to be a very busy night," MedStar's Chief Strategic Integration Officer said. "But we just ask all of your viewers to please be careful if they're going to be out."

"Absolutely can't have the traditional New Year's big crowd celebration," added Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "It's got to be a different kind of New Year."

Still, there are dozens of New Year's Eve parties advertised in North Texas tonight, including one always promising to be the biggest.

The 11th Annual NYE Ball is being held this year at the SixtyFiveHundred venue near Love Field. But with a capacity of 1,000 people, organizers promise to abide by local rules limiting attendance to 50%, make everyone wears masks, adhere to extensive sanitization protocols, and use only disposable plastic drinkware.

But Thursday Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked people to just stay home.

"Our healthcare heroes need your help," he said in a written statement. "Please take personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following public health guidance and avoiding indoor New Year's Eve celebrations."

Matt Zavadsky, coordinating how many ambulances to put on the street tonight, put it this way.

"Just be careful so that we don't have to meet by accident."

"Meet by accident tonight or meet by accident two or three weeks from now in an ICU ward," I asked him.

"Exactly. Either or," he said. "We don't want to see a spike in call volume tonight and we also don't want to see a spike in call volume five to seven days from now."