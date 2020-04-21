'Neighbors' sharing a view from their window in COVID-19 worldwide support group

"It's been a bright light at the end of a possible dark tunnel that we're all going through together," said Carmen Fort of Frisco.

DALLAS — When Carmen Fort posted a picture of her backyard pool on Facebook, she joined an international conversation and a worldwide therapy session at the same time.

"The pictures I've seen I feel like I've traveled the world," she said from her home in Frisco.

She's traveled with the help of a Facebook group called A View from My Window. Started by an artist in Amsterdam, it now has more than 1.5 million members who are sharing photos of their window or backyard views from home during quarantine and sheltering in place because of COVID-19.

The photos include the bluebonnets of central Texas, Mount Olympus in Greece, backyards from Mansfield to Taipei, Taiwan, and sunsets from southern California to South Africa.

And, what Carmen Fort calls her backyard oasis in Frisco.

"Just to inspire others that there is hope and there's encouragement out there," she said of the Facebook group where total strangers in different corners of the globe are conversing now like next door neighbors. "We just have to find a way to get through all of this together."

Together, in a sunrise in Springtown, Texas too.

"Yeah my neighbors out back are cows so I have pictures of all the baby cows because that's who visits me," said Kristie Williams Smith, a school teacher in Springtown. She shared a photo on the WFAA Facebook page of a bright pink sunrise in Springtown for the very same reason: to feel not so alone.

"To me it's just something that might make you smile and might make you think your day is not quite to bad if you have other things to look at than the four walls," she said.

Pamela Kayton posted a picture of her backyard and pool in Forney on the View from My Window page, telling everyone in the Facebook group "still quarantined, stay safe and healthy!"

"It's fascinating to take a trip around the world from your home and know that we are all in this together," Kayton told WFAA. "The views are amazing and meeting people from all over the world is phenomenal. Its a window to the world!

The artist in Amsterdam says some of the photos may become part of an art exhibition with proceeds going to humanitarian causes. But that right now, the View from My Window Facebook group is meant' to "connect people from all around the World during these tough times." That's what Carmen Fort says it has done for her.

"It's been a bright light at the end of a possible dark tunnel that we're all going through together," she said.

Together, hoping a brighter horizon appears through every window...soon.