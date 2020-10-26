Mother of Everman police officer dies of COVID-19, 3 days after son

Officer Alex Arango and his mother, Carmen Arango, were in the ICU last week, battling COVID-19. Alex died Thursday. Carmen died Sunday.

EVERMAN, Texas — A growing memorial outside the Everman Police Department is in honor of a family, who lost a mother and son to COVID-19.

Officer Alex Arango and his mother, Carmen Arango, were in the ICU last week battling COVID-19.

Officer Alex Arango died Thursday. He was 60.

Carmen Arango died Sunday. She was 81, the family said.

“It's heart-wrenching to lose [not only] one, but two so close and within days. It is just unbearable to deal with,” Danet Arango-Henry said. “We really just don't want any other family to go through with what we're going through.”

Danet Arango-Henry is one of Officer Arango’s six siblings. She is Carmen Arango’s youngest child.

Everman Emergency Services posted on Facebook that Officer Arango contracted COVID-19 while on duty. Arango-Henry said they’re still waiting for more details.

Arango-Henry said her mother, Carmen, lived with the officer, who leaves behind a wife, three kids, a dozen grandkids, and one great-grandchild.

“My mother constantly helped those in the community. She could speak Spanish, so she helped translate for a lot of people that could not speak English or vice versa. And so, she was constantly just helping the community,” Arango-Henry said. “And of course, my brother, being a police officer, he did the same.”

Hundreds of comments have been posted to the Everman Emergency Services Facebook page in honor of the officer, a 27-year veteran of the department.

“If my brother's story can be a stepping stone to help find that cure faster, then we're all for it to give people a fighting chance to survive this virus,” Arango-Henry said.

Everman Chief of Police Craig Spencer told WFAA a memorial service is in the works, but the department is still trying to find an appropriate venue, where people can come and pay their respects while also maintaining social distancing.