MomentofLoudness: Dallas residents encouraged to salute workers on COVID-19 frontline Tuesday

A "moment of loudness" is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday to salute those who are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

Residents of Dallas are encouraged to come together Tuesday night (while practicing social distancing) to say thank you.

A social media post, which started circulating over the weekend, is asking Dallasites to celebrate healthcare professionals, grocery store employees, truck drivers and other essential workers by cheering for them as loudly as they can.

Similar movements have recently been seen across the country and the world, as people step outside, applaud and take a moment the make noise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The post reads: “As a salute to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, let’s get loud as a community and celebrate their bravery! At 6 p.m. step outside and create loud cheer… clap your hands, ring a bell, or bang some pots and pans for ALL to hear!"

