SAN ANTONIO — In an effort to help Texans who may be experiencing anxiety, stress, or emotional challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 mental health support line.

This new resource offers coronavirus-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

The line, operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.

For more information on this service, as well as general health-related information and precautions on coronavirus, you can visit the HHS website here, the DSHS website here, and the CDC website here.