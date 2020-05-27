The measure of 100,000 deaths: Putting grim U.S. coronavirus milestone in perspective

Around as many people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. as the total population of the city of Allen.

DALLAS — When filled to its standing room only capacity, just over 100,000 people can squeeze into AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The city of Allen, about 25 miles north of Dallas, has an estimated population of 103,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking known cases and deaths across the world, the U.S. reached a milestone Wednesday: 100,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus.

The first death in the U.S. was reported just outside of Seattle in late February.

It took about a month for the nationwide death toll to reach 1,000.

But during April and May, the number of deaths quickly grew – sometimes by several thousand each day.

North Texas recorded its first death in March and as of May 27, the state of Texas has reported at least 1,562 deaths.

More than 450 of those who have died were residents of Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin and surrounding counties.

The state of Texas also estimates more than 37,600 Texans have recovered from COVID-19 infections.