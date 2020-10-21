McKinney Mayor leaves city council meeting after learning close contact tested positive for COVID-19

Mayor George Fuller left after the closed session portion of the meeting. Another city council member announced the reason why the mayor left shortly after.

The Mayor of McKinney left a city council meeting early Tuesday night after learning a close contact had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Let me excuse the mayor. He got a text in our last meeting that he was around someone that had COVID, I think it was last night."

The city council member went on to say that Fuller was still going to participate in the meeting by staying in another room.

"It shows the importance of you never know and we appreciate his being cautious," the member said.

WFAA reached out to Fuller's office Wednesday morning to see if other city council members will need to quarantine but has not yet heard back.

In March, Fuller's 19-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm a father who can only comfort his daughter through Facetime, which is extremely frustrating, but at the same time, it certainly brings home to me how serious this is," he said in the spring.