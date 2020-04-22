McKinney living facility reports 8 memory care residents died of COVID-19

Initially, 13 residents in memory care received positive test results for COVID-19. Of those 13 residents, eight have died.

Eight memory care residents at a McKinney assisted living facility who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, officials said Wednesday.

Those residents at Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care in McKinney died as a result of coronavirus complications and preexisting health conditions, officials said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the facility reported seven resident deaths, which included five women and two men, ranging in ages from 80 to 93. An eighth resident death was reported Wednesday morning.

“All 13 residents have been in our locked memory care, separated from our assisted living residents,” said Coryanne Graham, vice president of marketing and brand.

The facility is privately owned and regulated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Graham said the facility is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities.

The precautions include, according to Graham:

All staff are being screened when they enter the building. All residents are being screened for any signs or symptoms of the virus three times each day.

Staff are wearing personal protective equipment

We have implemented social distancing, canceled events and eliminated communal dining.

No visitors have been allowed in the building since mid-March, although we have implemented a protocol in the event that a family needs to visit their loved one for any end-of-life situation.

We increased the frequency of sanitizing surfaces throughout the building and educated staff and assisted living residents about hand washing and social distancing.



