Two more North Texas shopping centers have closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, the Galleria Dallas announced it would be closing immediately and indefinitely, citing compliance to limit public gatherings and to promote self-distancing.

"We love this city and its people. They have made Galleria Dallas what it is today – a place for people to gather, to celebrate, to simply enjoy all the benefits this amazing region has to offer. Therefore, we don’t make this decision lightly," a news release stated. "It is important to the management and ownership of Galleria Dallas that we serve as community leaders in helping our nation quell the spread of this pervasive virus. Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one of us to be the solution, together."

NorthPark Center also announced on its website that it would be closing to the public indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Despite the closings, a number of restaurants at each shopping center will remain open for takeout and curbside service, including The Grill on the Alley and Grand Lux at the Galleria and Kona Grill, Maggiano's Little Italy, P.F. Chang's China Bistro and Seasons 52 at NorthPark.

Earlier this week, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) announced it would be closing all of its shopping centers until March 28, including its seven properties in North Texas. Those include: