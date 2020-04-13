DALLAS — Authorities from the State of San Luis Potosí in Mexico have located most individuals who traveled via Tornado Bus from Dallas earlier this month with a man who later died from COVID-19.

A 52-year-old man with underlying health conditions died in a hospital on April 6 in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi.

The individual traveled to the United States on Jan. 30 and began to present symptoms on March 24, according to the Department of Health of San Luis Potosi.

He traveled through Dallas on a Tornado Bus and arrived in San Luis Potosi on April 4.

Tornado Bus did not respond to WFAA's request for comment Monday.

The man was not a U.S. resident. Mexican health officials say San Luis Potosi has a total of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as of Monday.

The majority of passengers from Tornado Bus who arrived in San Luis Potosi on April 4 have been contacted about the exposure, according to Rocio Morales Cruz, a spokesperson for the Department of Health in San Luis Potosi.

It is unknown whether individuals who traveled to San Luis Potosi reside in Dallas. Morales Cruz confirmed all individuals are quarantined for 14 days but at this time have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being monitored.

Individuals who are tested in the state of San Luis Potosi typically receive results within 24 hours.

On March 21, the United States and Mexico began to restrict non-essential travel along the border. International commercial flights continue to operate between the U.S. and Mexico, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Mexico is screening passengers at some airports and land border ports of entry.

Timeline

Jan. 30 to April 4: The man was in the United States

March 24: The man started exhibiting symptoms of the disease

April 4: The man arrived at Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi at 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19

April 5: Test results confirmed the man had the novel coronavirus

April 6: The man died

