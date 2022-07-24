Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID, has 'only mild symptoms'

Patrick is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall, according to his office.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

In a statement, Patrick's office says the positive test came Saturday. It's his second positive test after another mild case of COVID back in January.

Patrick's office says his symptoms are currently mild and that's he's isolating at home and following the "appropriate protocols."

During his positive test in January, it was unclear if Patrick was vaccinated. Patrick's office says the lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated, and that he received a booster last fall.