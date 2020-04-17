Louis Vuitton re-purposes American workshops to produce face masks to aid in COVID-19 fight

Louis Vuitton says the masks will be donated to states most impacted by COVID-19, and the company will partner with local organizations to help distribute the masks.

Louis Vuitton announced it will re-purpose its American workshops to produce non-surgical face masks to help the United States in the fight against COVID-19.

The French fashion house and luxury retail company said this week and next week groups of artisans within each workshop, including one in Johnson County, Texas, will begin to produce hundreds of thousands of masks.

The masks will be made of cotton cloth and will be able to be re-used, washed and adjusted, according to a release from the company.

They plan to donate the masks to states most impacted by COVID-19, and will partner with local organizations to help distribute the masks.

Several companies in Texas have transitioned their businesses to help aid in producing personal protection equipment for front line workers across the state.

This announcement comes on the heels of a number of states requiring its residents to wear face coverings in public. No blanket order has been issued in Texas, but Gov. Greg Abbott did say Friday that when state parks reopen on Monday, visitors will be asked to wear masks.