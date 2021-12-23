North Texans experience long lines at COVID-19 testing sites as holiday weekend approaches

'I wanted to make sure I'm safe': Residents experience a rush at COVID testing sites, as communities experience a surge in positive Omicron variant cases.

DALLAS — It’s a busy time of year, and COVID-19 tests are in high demand.

Long lines of cars were forming around COVID-19 testing sites across North Texas this week, as people prepared for the holiday weekend.

“I’ve been looking for about a week now to find a rapid place,” said Jennifer Maraston as she waited in her car at a drive-thru testing site.

The demand for COVID-19 rapid tests is increasing as communities continue seeing cases of the virus spiking, thanks to the even more contagious Omicron variant.

“I am going to be around people, around friends and family, so I wanted to make sure that I’m safe,” Ellie Rodan said as he waited in line.

Workers at the YesNoCovid testing site on E. Northwest Highway and Abrams Road in Dallas say the demand for rapid tests and PCR tests has increased about 200% in recent days. The wait in line, at times, is more than an hour. Results for the rapid COVID-19 test typically come in 10 to 15 minutes.

YesNoCovid says it has brought in more testing staff to deal with the demand. It’s also expanding its hours.

“We’re open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all throughout the holidays,” explained Hide Noda, the operations manager with YesNoCovid. "We’re going to be open on Christmas Eve. We’re going to be open on Christmas Day. We’re going to be open on New Year’s Eve. We’re going to be open on New Year's Day."

Lines are a positive sign, according to staff with Dallas County Health and Human Services. Workers say it shows people are being proactive.

“This week we continue to report positive cases, unfortunately,” explained Christian Grisales, a spokesperson for DCHHS. "We have reported over 400 cases yesterday and the day before."

Dallas County has been promoting a variety of COVID-19 testing sites with its partners, in addition to vaccine clinics.

The county sponsored clinics are closed for the holidays. They will re-open Jan. 2, 2022.

The public does have other options.

“They can go to vaccines.gov and enter their zip code, and it tells you where they can find a vaccine site available," Grisales explained.

You can also check with your county health department to find information and access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine hubs.