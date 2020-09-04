Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout North Texas, particularly in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

Health officials in both counties said they expect to see cases and deaths continue to climb in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Tarrant County health officials confirmed another person died from COVID-19.

The 20th person to die in the county is a Fort Worth woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions, officials say.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja expressed concerns that the county could soon see a spike in cases.

In a written statement Thursday, he reminded residents to only leave home for essential activities and to practice social distancing.

“The best way to fight this illness, for now, is to stay at home and not catch it in the first place," he said.

Top updates for Thursday, April 9:

A new round of weekly jobless claims is out Thursday morning, revealing 6.6 million more Americans have filed for unemployment last week. The new numbers mean roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the federally-funded drive-thru testing sites will continue through May 30. Those sites are at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House.

Health officials say the peak of coronavirus cases is likely still weeks away. Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang said Wednesday afternoon that he expects the peak in cases to occur in late April or early May.

8th Dallas police officer tests positive

Officials confirm another Dallas police officer has tested positive for coronavirus. The command staff was notified Wednesday night of its eighth case within the department.

Police officials say the officer works in the property room at the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.

That officer has not been at work since March 24 and received results after being tested Saturday, according to police officials.

Officials say the officer will remain quarantined at home for 14 days or until cleared to return to duty by DPD’s medical team.

The area where the officer worked was sprayed and sanitized by a professional contractor on Tuesday, DPD officials say.

City of Red Oak to close parks for holiday weekend

Local officials have announced the closure of some parks and additional bans on gatherings ahead of the holiday weekend in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, City of Red Oak officials announced all parks will be closed from Friday through Sunday.

The closure includes all city parks, pavilions, walking trails, basketball courts, and restrooms, according to a news release.

Crews will place signs, caution tape, barriers, and have regular patrols to enforce the closures in the community.

Red Oak joins Dallas, Fort Worth, Haltom City in similar measures for park closures during Easter weekend.

Dallas officials to address park closures for Easter weekend

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins, and other leaders are holding a news conference at 10 a.m.

During this conference, officials will address the City's decision to close its parks for the Easter weekend.

WFAA will stream the news conference and provide updates as they develop.

