A transportation industry worker is the third person in Hood County to test positive for the novel coronavirus, officials say.

Hood County officials confirmed that the patient got tested earlier this week after experiencing a fever and respiratory illness symptoms.

County officials say the patient works in the transportation industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, however, they did not specify which department.

Hood County officials say the person was briefly hospitalized and has been discharged home with the proper medical gear.

The patient and their family remain quarantined in their home at this time.

According to Hood County officials, the patient did not have any known contact with anyone who had already tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say as of Friday afternoon, 83 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Hood County. Three have come back positive, 42 are negative and 38 are pending.

