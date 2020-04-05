Live COVID-19 updates: Navy's Blue Angels to fly over North Texas

The flyover is planned for Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will fly over Fort Worth on Wednesday to honor those working in health care and other essential fields.

The flyover will start at 11 a.m. and last about 35 minutes, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said. A route has not yet been released.

The Blue Angels have been flying over cities across the country as a way to recognize those serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Over the weekend, the jets flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, and Atlanta.

Top updates for Monday, May 4:

Applications for two new COVID-19 relief programs launched at 9 a.m. for Dallas residents. People who live in the city could be eligible for mortgage or rent assistance, and business owners can apply to qualify for a loan or grant.

After it reopened twice and dozens visited over the weekend, a bar in Fort Worth's Stockyards was shut down by city code enforcement officers.

Are there parallels between coronavirus and climate change? Some experts think so.

Garland ISD holds virtual job fair

Garland Independent School District is holding a job fair virtually on Monday.

Job seekers can interact with campus administrators from the district's 72 schools through Meet and Greet Zoom rooms

More information about the event, including session times for each campus and how to get registered, are on the district's website.

Sessions began at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Arlington and Dallas ISDs have also held virtual job fairs as a way to attract new teachers to open positions.

Drive-thru testing site open for first half of week in McKinney

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care workers and first responders can sign up to get tested for the disease in McKinney on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Mayor George Fuller said.

The testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot located at 1721 N. Custer Road.

Those wishing to get tested will need to sign up for an appointment through eTrueNorth at doineedacovid19test.com. When visiting the testing site, bring an appointment confirmation and photo ID.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to those wishing to get tested.

Dallas ISD leaders to address current issues facing students, parents

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss pressing matters for students and parents, like graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and broadband connectivity for students studying at home.

He will also discuss the reopening of schools in the fall, a spokesperson said.

Check back here to watch the news conference live at 11 a.m.

Galleria Dallas to reopen

The Galleria Dallas will begin to reopen Monday, following the lead of other malls in the area like NorthPark and Highland Park Village.

The mall will reopen at 11 a.m. with reduced hours. Its house for now will be Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Everyone in the building will be required to wear a face covering, including employees.

Public settings like the Food Place and Children's Play Place will be temporarily removed or closed.

For a list of the dozens of different retailers and restaurants reopening, click here.

