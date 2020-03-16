This story will be updated continuously.

Dallas County now has 14 "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of those cases were announced on Sunday and involve three different men who had all recently traveled.

Collin County confirmed seven cases and had an additional "presumptive positive" test result for a 32-year-old Frisco man, officials said, bringing the county's total to 8 cases.

Denton County reported its first "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 Sunday.

Dallas County health officials reported on Saturday that the first patient who tested positive for COVID-19, a 77-year-old man, was released from the hospital in "great shape."

His was the first recovery reported in Dallas-Fort Worth.

RELATED: Have you tried to get tested and been turned away? Tell us about it

Top updates from Monday, March 16

Parkland Hospital will start to allow drive-thru testing for COVID-19 today for Parkland patients only, and only by appointment.

Multiple Dallas-Fort worth businesses started announcing closures over the weekend.

The CDC recommends canceling all events larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks

RELATED: Coronavirus information in Spanish, Chinese

Schools could be closed through academic year due to COVID-19

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school superintendents and lawmakers Sunday to be prepared for long-term school district closures, potentially through the end of the school year, especially in areas where the new coronavirus has spread.

According to individuals who participated in two separate conference calls with the commissioner, Morath said he would still leave the decision up to local superintendents. This comes as hundreds of school districts announced they would suspend classes for at least a week, with concerns about COVID-19 spreading through their communities. --Aliyya Swaby from The Texas Tribune

Read the full story from The Texas Tribune.

Futures market trading halted after Fed rate cuts

Despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates down to zero on Sunday, futures for the Dow and S&P fell by about 5%, prompting a halt in trading.

Markets had gained some of last week's losses back on Friday, but those gains may not last long once the markets open at 8:30 a.m.

Parkland Hospital to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients Monday

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Parkland Memorial Hospital will start a drive-thru COVID-19 testing service for existing Parkland patients on Monday.

The tests will be by appointment only.

Texas reports at least 56 cases of COVID-19

State health officials said Sunday there are at least 56 cases of the disease across the state. That number is updated at noon CST each day.

That case count is expected to rise, though, as it does not reflect the most recent numbers from county officials.

The state shows 6 cases in Collin County, 8 in Dallas and 3 in Tarrant. But county health officials have reported 8 cases in Collin, 14 in Dallas, 4 in Tarrant and 1 in Denton.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions: