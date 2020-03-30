Nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Texas since the outbreak began, according to health officials.

Dallas County has by far seen the largest share of cases and deaths, reporting 488 total cases Sunday, with 10 of them fatal.

The 10th death in the county was a woman in her 80s who was a resident at a senior living facility.

County officials announced Sunday that her case was part of a cluster at at the Edgemere Senior Living Center in Preston Hollow after four people, including her, tested positive.

Of the four, three are residents and one is an employee. One other resident who contracted the disease has been hospitalized, county officials said.

Hospitalizations among people who contract COVID-19 have been in the county, according to officials.

Top updates for Monday, March 30:

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins instituted new regulations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities as case clusters have begun to appear at several locations in the county.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used as the first overflow hospital site for COVID-19 patients in Texas, state officials announced Sunday.

In Fort Worth, the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive, like most of the rest of the world, is on hold. So what do the longhorns think of all this?

Most Americans will be getting a stimulus check for $1,200 in the next few weeks. But before the payments go out, you can use this check calculator to see how much you can expect to get.

McKinney mayor's family member tests positive

Mayor George C. Fuller confirmed to WFAA that one of his family members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor and his entire family will be tested and is quarantine while they await the results.

