Nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including 13 deaths.

Two North Texas U.S. Postal workers were a part of that number after they tested positive for the disease as well, USPS officials confirmed Saturday.

One of the employees works at Huffhines Park Post Office while the other is at the Dallas Network Distribution Center.

"We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health offices and will follow the guidance they provide," USPS officials said in a statement. "We believe the risk is low for employees who work at both the Huffhines Park Post Office and at the Dallas Network Distribution Center, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available."

Most of the North Texas region is now under some variation of a "stay at home" order as the case count continues to jump upwards and more people are tested.

RELATED: Need help in North Texas because of COVID-19? Here are the numbers to call

Top updates for Sunday, March 29:

RELATED: Coronavirus information in Spanish, Chinese

Texas will get nearly $237 million in federal grant money

Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced Sunday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management would receive nearly $237 million in funding from FEMA "to aid its response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"I know this is a time of serious uncertainty for both the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people that I'm privileged to represent in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can,” Sen. Cornyn said in a statement. “I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Texas working to fight this pandemic."

RELATED: LIST: Companies that are hiring and resources for those who have lost their job

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions: