Nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including 13 deaths.
Two North Texas U.S. Postal workers were a part of that number after they tested positive for the disease as well, USPS officials confirmed Saturday.
One of the employees works at Huffhines Park Post Office while the other is at the Dallas Network Distribution Center.
"We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health offices and will follow the guidance they provide," USPS officials said in a statement. "We believe the risk is low for employees who work at both the Huffhines Park Post Office and at the Dallas Network Distribution Center, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available."
Most of the North Texas region is now under some variation of a "stay at home" order as the case count continues to jump upwards and more people are tested.
Top updates for Sunday, March 29:
- A rideshare driver in Hood County has tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials believe it came from an infected rider somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
- The U.S. government's foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.
- The House passed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus emergency relief bill on Friday, and President Trump signed it into law - meaning Americans will be entitled to getting a check soon from the government.
Texas will get nearly $237 million in federal grant money
Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced Sunday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management would receive nearly $237 million in funding from FEMA "to aid its response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"I know this is a time of serious uncertainty for both the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people that I'm privileged to represent in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can,” Sen. Cornyn said in a statement. “I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Texas working to fight this pandemic."
Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.