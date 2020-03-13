Thirteen people across North Texas have received a "presumptive positive" or "positive" test results for COVID-19, officials say.
Now that the disease has made its way to North Texas, WFAA will be posting live updates here Friday as we receive new information.
Top Headlines from Friday, March 13
- At a late-night news conference Thursday, Dallas County health officials reported five more "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those cases is due to "community spread," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
- Disney and Univeral theme parks have closed as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
- American Airlines confirmed a DFW Airport-based pilot tested positive for COVID-19.
Ban of large gatherings
- As a part of the local disaster, Dallas County will ban gatherings of more than 500 people. That order is in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Friday through 11 a.m. March 20, unless it’s extended.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has signed the declaration for the City of Dallas as well. He is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday. Check back for live updates.
