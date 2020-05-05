Live COVID-19 updates: Grand Prairie ISD asking some families to self-quarantine after employee tests positive

Interim Superintendent of Schools Linda Ellis said the call to self-quarantine was "out of an abundance of caution."

Grand Prairie Independent School District officials are asking those who picked up meals from one of their locations to self-quarantine or seek medical advice.

One of their employees who works in the child nutrition department has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said, prompting the call to self-quarantine.

The meals in question were handed out at David Daniels Academy of Math and Science, according to officials.

The employee last reported to work on Wednesday when they had no symptoms. But by Friday, the employee did have symptoms that required medical attention and they received the positive test result Monday.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Linda Ellis said the call to self-quarantine was "out of an abundance of caution," but did not provide any additional details

Top updates for Tuesday, May 5:

Texas saw a big increase in cases over the weekend, setting a record for the largest gain of COVID–19 cases over a two-day period since the pandemic began.

The Texas Workforce Commission announced some good news for those who may have run out of or be nearing the end of their unemployment insurance-- they may now get an additional 13 weeks of insurance. And, that extra $600 a week will now be coming to all of those who've recently filed unemployment. Click here for the details.

Dallas ISD is considering different options for how students will return to their lessons in fall 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic and while leaders say it is "likely" they'll return to campuses in the fall, it won't be business as usual.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Hood, Navarro counties holding testing Tuesday

Hood County will have COVID-19 testing available for any resident who is displaying one or more of the symptoms on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tests are free to anyone who needs one. The testing site is located at the Emergency Operation Center in Granbury at 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive.

Navarro County is holding a free COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well, at the I.O.O.F. Event Center at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana.

To be tested, you must call to set up an appointment ahead of your arrival.

You can do that by either calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org

Drive-thru testing site open for first half of week in McKinney

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care workers and first responders can sign up to get tested for the disease in McKinney on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Mayor George Fuller said.

The testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot located at 1721 N. Custer Road.

Those wishing to get tested will need to sign up for an appointment through eTrueNorth at doineedacovid19test.com. When visiting the testing site, bring an appointment confirmation and photo ID.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to those wishing to get tested.

Testing sites open this week in Parker, Rockwall counties

Parker County is opening a second drive-through testing facility on Thursday at Heritage Park 317 Santa Fe Dr. Visitors must select an appointment time.

Rockwall County will have the testing site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 701 E. Interstate 30 at Lake Pointe Church. You will be screened to see if you have fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste/smell.

To visit any of these sites, you must preregister at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.