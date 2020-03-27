Fort Worth-based American Airlines confirmed one of its flight attendants who tested positive for COVID-19, died earlier this week.
American says the flight attendant was a 65-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
He became a flight attendant with American Airlines in 1997 and was currently based out of Philadelphia.
“Over the years he built a reputation as a consummate professional who was honored as one of American’s Flight Service Champions twice for his excellent service to our customers,” American Airlines said in a written statement.
Top headlines for Friday, March 27
- The House is expected to vote Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that the Senate passed Wednesday.
- Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order at a press conference Thursday that requires people flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans to be quarantined for 14 days.
- Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins requests help from National Guard doctors, nurses.
