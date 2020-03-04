The number of COVID-19 cases across North Texas continues to increase as more people get tested each day. On Thursday, the Dallas-Fort Worth area surpassed 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Some of the infected patients include first responders, residents at long-term care facilities and inmates.

Friday morning, the Dallas Police Department announced a sixth officer tested positive for COVID-19. Command staff was informed about the case the day prior, DPD officials say.

The officer who tested positive works in the traffic unit and has not been at work since March 18.

Officials say prior to being tested, the officer informed his supervisor that he wasn’t feeling well. At that point, he made a doctor’s appointment and stayed home because he was not seeing any signs of improvement.

That officer then got tested and received a positive diagnosis, DPD officials say. He remains quarantined at home and his motorcycle used for work will be sanitized by a professional contractor, according to officials.

Officials also stated that a narcotics officer who works out of the DPD headquarters notified a supervisor Thursday that their spouse tested positive for COVID-19.

The narcotics officer will stay quarantined at home for 14 days and has not shown any signs or symptoms of the virus at this time, according to officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, the officer's work-area will also be sprayed and sanitized.

DPD did not release additional details about the two officers in an effort to protect their privacy.

Top updates for Friday, April 3:

During a Thursday night news conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called out craft stores — specifically Hobby Lobby — that remained open during the county's emergency order.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, 28% of COVID-19 patients who have required hospitalization in Dallas County are diabetic.

Costco will start limiting how many customers can come into its stores beginning Friday in a temporary effort to encourage social distancing.

Annual Dallas Pride festivities postponed

The executive director of Dallas Pride announced Friday that the annual festivities have been postponed until the end of July.

The festivities were originally scheduled for the first weekend in June but have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park, including the Family Pride Zone and Teen Pride, has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25.

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 26. Both events will be held at Fair Park.

The latest updates on Dallas Pride events can be found online.

Hobby Lobby in Dallas closes

After receiving a cease and desist letter from Dallas County Thursday evening, Hobby Lobby at Beltline and Preston Roads is now closed.

Up until Friday, they had remained open because of the "considered essential" mask-making materials, educational supplies, and office items.

"I just want to make it clear to Hobby Lobby and anybody who is foolish enough to follow in their footsteps that in Dallas County the government and 99.9% of the business community put public health over profits," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday.

Jenkins encourages residents to report non-essential services staying open by going to the county website at www.dallascountycovid.org.

