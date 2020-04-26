Live COVID-19 updates: Dallas resident found dead in his home is latest coronavirus casualty

There have been more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County since health officials started reporting testing results.

A Dallas resident found dead in his home had COVID-19, according to Dallas County health officials.

Health officials reported 105 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and reported one new death – a man in his 50s.

Officials did not say when the man was found dead or whether he had any underlying medical conditions.

There have been more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County since health officials started reporting testing results.

The coronavirus-related death tally is 82 in the county. About 40% of those deaths have been connected to long-term care facilities.

A total of 24,631 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Texas. Of those, 648 Texans have died.

Top updates for Sunday, April 26:

A Dallas salon owner attended a "Reopen Texas" rally in Frisco on Saturday. She tore up a citation she received for reopening her business, violating statewide and local stay-at-home orders.

New guidelines for usage of the Katy Trail continue this weekend. Residents with last names beginning with M through Z can access the trail on Sundays.

The National Capital Poison Center says calls from people being exposed to hand sanitizer and disinfectants have seen a surge since March compared to the same time period last year.

Ellis County reports 1 death, 6 new cases

A 92-year-old resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie has died of COVID-19, Ellis County officials reported Sunday.

Officials also reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus and four recoveries from the disease.

There have been five deaths related to the illness in Ellis County and 147 total cases.

A 48-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man from Midlothian were diagnosed, as were a 27-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who live in the same household in Red Oak.

Two other Red Oak residents tested positive – a 48-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.

Rockwall County reports 5 new cases

Health officials reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County.

Two of those cases are Royse City residents in their 50s. Three are Rockwall residents in their 70s and 80s, officials said.

There have been 70 coronavirus cases total tallied in the county.

2 Texas prison inmates died of COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported this weekend that two prison inmates have died from the novel coronavirus.

One of the men, 63-year-old Timothy Bazrowx, was serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault in Ellis County. He died April 23, days after he was taken to the hospital with shortness of breath. He tested positive for COVID-19, prison officials said.

Bazrowx had "a number of pre-existing health conditions," officials said.

The second man, 65-year-old Harold Dean Wilson, also died April 23. He was serving a 20-year sentence for the possession of child pornography in Randall County. He was taken to the hospital on April 18, where he tested positive.

Prison officials said there are eight deaths under investigation that may be due to the coronavirus. Two other deaths that were under investigation were found not to be COVID-19-related. Officials did not say when or where those deaths occurred.

A total of 806 inmates have tested positive for the disease, as have 294 TDCJ employees.

