Live COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 112 new cases, 5 more deaths

After seeing a decline last week, Dallas County is on pace for high case numbers this week, officials say.

Wednesday marked the fourth-highest day in Dallas County for confirmed cases of COVID-19, Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Health officials reported 112 new cases and 5 more deaths, bringing the total case count to 3,352 and the death toll to 99.

“Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID19 cases this week,” Jenkins tweeted.

The ages of the latest victims who died range from 50s to 90s.

County health officials released the following information about the victims:

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been hospitalized.

A Mesquite man in his 60s who was critically ill at a local hospital.

Three of the following victims lived in long-term care facilities.

A Balch Springs man in his 60s who had been critically ill at the hospital.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who was hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 90s who was also hospitalized.

"These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses, and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation," Jenkins said.

Top updates for Wednesday, April 29:

Family members of inmates at the Fort Worth Federal Medical Center are concerned as cases have skyrocketed inside the prison and three inmates have died. Last week, the facility was reporting 56 cases of the disease out of 1,500 inmates. The case count now stands at 241. It's the second-highest number of any federal prison.

A 17-year-old Lancaster High School student died from COVID-19 over the weekend. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died in the ER before she could be admitted to the hospital. She is the youngest known person in Dallas County to have died from the disease.

Was it too early to reopen? That's what some in the medical community are saying as Texas prepares to further open more and more businesses back up. One particular concern is the fact that the number of new cases and hospitalizations are still steady, and even increasing.

Texas developing 'clarity' on unemployment aid qualifications as businesses reopen

A Texas Workforce Commission spokesman said late Tuesday the agency is developing parameters for what might allow Texans to continue qualifying for unemployment insurance if they refuse to return to work at a business reopened by Gov. Greg Abbott’s loosened executive order because they fear contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

That statement came a day after The Texas Tribune reported that TWC officials said workers must be “willing and able to work all the days and hours” required of the job they are seeking and those who choose not to return to work at businesses reopened during the pandemic will become ineligible for unemployment aid. In the Tribune story Monday, agency spokesman Cisco Gamez said workers with concerns about their employer’s adherence to health guidelines should contact the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

But on Tuesday night, Gamez said that "on a case by case basis," the agency "may need to review" situations where workers aren’t comfortable returning to reopened businesses while the coronavirus still spreads through the community. He also said the agency is “working to develop clarity” on what “might constitute good cause” for not returning to a job. Without good cause, people aren't eligible for benefits, he said.

Gamez said he will provide more information as he gets it.

Fort Worth inmate who had COVID-19 dies weeks after giving birth

An inmate, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died about a month after giving birth while on a ventilator, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday.

On March 20, U.S. Marshals transported Andrea Circle Bear, 30, from Winner City Jail in South Dakota to The Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth.

Doctors delivered Circle Bear's baby by C-section on April 1. The woman died about a month later, officials say.

Galleria Dallas plans to reopen on May 4

Galleria Dallas is one of the first malls in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to announce its reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott announced malls can reopen Friday with 25 percent capacity.

On Wednesday, Galleria Dallas officials announced they are holding off on opening immediately and instead will reopen with modified hours on Monday, May 4.

The temporary operating hours at Galleria Dallas will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Shoppers will also be required to follow new guidelines. That information can be found here.

Alcohol to-go may become permanent in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott hinted at keeping the Texas alcohol-to-go sales permanently in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Abbott tweeted, "Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever."

Dallas releases daily hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported by the 25 hospitals Tuesday:

Total beds : 5,695

: 5,695 Beds occupied : 3,271

: 3,271 Total ICU beds : 827

: 827 ICU beds occupied : 566

: 566 Total ventilators : 942

: 942 Ventilators in use: 330

