Tarrant County health officials confirm another person has died from COVID-19.

A Euless man in his 30s with underlying health conditions is the 19th person in the county to die, officials say.

"It’s unfortunate for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

On Tuesday, Taneja expressed concerns that Tarrant County could see a spike in coronavirus cases soon.

“Based on all the reports we are seeing, we could very well be about to see a spike in COVID-19 activity in our county,” he said. “Although it is difficult to predict, we must do everything we can to prepare ourselves for what may be ahead. Early indications are that we could be looking at significant numbers of positive cases and many more deaths."

Ahead of the Easter holiday weekend, Fort Worth officials also announced on Tuesday that festivities at city parks will not be permitted.

The ban of Easter egg hunts, parties, and group activities at city parks is in efforts to strengthen social distancing and prevent large groups of people, officials said.

Top updates for Wednesday, April 8:

Tarrant County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 5 new confirmed deaths on Tuesday, April 7. Experts believe Tarrant County is now in the middle of the acceleration phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of American and Southwest airline employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and several have now died.

Passover begins Wednesday. Services for the Jewish holiday, along with those for Holy Week and Easter, are now being streamed online while we all practice social distancing. Here's a list of local places of worship with online services.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

