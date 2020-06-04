More than half of Dallas' hospital beds are currently occupied, and of the available ICU beds, 60% are occupied, data from Mayor Eric Johnson's office suggests.

Those are figures that in the coming days officials expect to rise as the fight against COVID-19 brings more patients into Dallas-area hospitals.

But with those hospitals not yet nearing capacity and with only about 35% of hospital ventilators in use as of Saturday, the time has not come for officials to begin to direct patients to the overflow hospital beds at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said during a news conference Sunday.

Jenkins was responding to a letter from Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff alleging that the county no longer wanted to use the convention center as overflow hospital space, and that, if so, those resources would be allocated elsewhere.

The county judge said that assertion isn't true.

The letter, which Jenkins said he first received from a reporter, said the governor's office learned that the county judge was not going to accept federal resources to establish hospital space at the convention center.

Jenkins said the claim was a result of a misunderstanding on the "telephone gossip tree" and was frustrated with the lack of communication, saying if the governor's office wanted to call him to clarify, his cellphone number has not changed.

The case count has continued to climb in the county, reaching 1,112 on Sunday. North Texas as a region has surpassed the 2,000-case mark, but no other counties have nearly the same level Dallas has seen. Tarrant, with 418 cases, is the closest.

Top updates for Monday, April 6:

National Guard arrives to help North Texas Food Bank

As need has surged and more than tripled in recent weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the North Texas Food Bank is getting some much-needed help from members of the Texas National Guard, a spokesperson said.

More than 250 members of the Texas National Guard will be mobilized Monday to help run the North Texas Food Bank.

"Members of the Texas National Guard arrived in Plano this weekend with a simple mission: feeding our community’s most needy people across the 13 counties that the North Texas Food Bank serves," a news release said. "The humanitarian effort will provide a helping hand to the Food Bank as they work to increase their distribution efforts to meet the growing need in our region."

Guard members will initially serve at the food bank for 30 days in different capacities.

