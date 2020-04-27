Live COVID-19 updates: 41 cases at Paris nursing home, authorities say

Officials are strongly recommending people wear masks in public.

Between staff and residents, 41 people associated with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the Paris-Lamar County Health District announced Sunday.

Cases increased from 19 on Saturday to 50 Sunday for Lamar County, health officials said. The increase came after a drive-thru testing site was set up on Saturday. The 41 cases from the nursing home make up the bulk of county's outbreak.

Of the 50 cases, seven are believed to be travel-related while 43 are from community spread, officials said.

Nineteen patients are in the 60 to 69 age range, while seven are between the ages of 70 and 79. Eight people who have tested positive are 80 years or older.

There are also seven people who are between 50 and 59, four people between 40 and 49, three people between 30 and 39 and two people between 20 and 29 with the disease. Officials did not say who among them, if any, had additional underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk.

All of those who have tested positive have been notified and immediately quarantined, according to officials, who are strongly recommending people wear masks in public.

"This virus has seemed distant to most people in our community. It was happening elsewhere," Mayor Steve Clifford wrote on Facebook. "Now we know that many people who were infected with the virus and had no symptoms have been in numerous public places throughout our community. And most of the people in our community are still not wearing masks."

Clifford also announced that county health resources would be diverted to containing the spread from the "massive outbreak" at the nursing home, prompting further drive-thru testing scheduled for later this week to be postponed.

Top updates for Monday, April 27:

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce plans to further reopen Texas on Monday as businesses and organizations adjust to the "new normal." The announcement will take place around 2:30 p.m.

Global markets are gaining as more economies prepare to reopen. The question now is how long will the economic slump last, even with reopening measures.

Many small businesses weren't able to secure loans from the Paycheck Protection Program before funding ran out, while large businesses were. Business owners are now eyeing a second round of funding hopefully.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.