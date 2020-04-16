LIST: Frontline workers in North Texas receive hazard pay during COVID-19 pandemic

Many counties approved a pay increase for essential workers during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Many essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 combat will now receive hazard pay.

Hazard pay is additional pay for performing a hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Several counties and companies throughout North Texas voted to approve a pay increase for essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Here is a breakdown of that information:

Collin County

On April 6, the Collin County Commissioners Court approved “emergency compensation” for county workers.

This consists of $3 or $6 pay increases until the county judge’s emergency declaration expires.

Mandatory and non-exempt employees will receive a $6 per hour stipend, county officials.

Workers who are non-exempt and "not mandatory" will receive an additional $3 per hour.

Dallas County

On April 7, the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court approved a temporary pay increase for all non-exempt employees who are first responders and health care workers.

County officials did not release details regarding how much of a pay increase essential employees will receive.

Denton County

On April 7, the Denton County Commissions County approved hazard pay for certain employees, officials say.

The approved order states that while under the disaster declaration, critical and non-exempt workers are eligible to receive up for $80 a week of hazard pay.

It will stay in effect until the disaster declaration is lifted and all employees return to work, county officials say.

During the latest payroll, Denton County officials say 891 out of 1,829 paid employees qualified for hazard pay. They mostly consisted of detention officers, sheriff’s deputies, and constables, according to county officials.

Glenn Heights

On April 13, the Glenn Heights City Council unanimously voted to approve a temporary policy that allows hazard pay for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approved resolution allows city frontline workers to receive an additional $2 per hour increase, according to officials.

Glenn Heights police officers, fire firefighters and public works employees within the city will be among those who receive hazard pay.

"Our fire department staff is truly facing an unprecedented time now. The COVID-19 virus has raised stress levels beyond what is normally seen with first responders," Fire Chief Keith Moore said.

Glenn Heights officials say the hazard pay will be paid retroactively from March 12 to align with the date of the mayor’s initial disaster declaration.

"We want to show appreciation to our front-line employees. As a Council, we understand this can be a difficult time for those involved, as some may have lost income based on constraints brought about by the pandemic," Mayor Harry Garrett said.

The hazard pay will continue until the local disaster declaration of the Glenn Heights City Council is lifted or no longer in effect, officials say.

Reliant Air Conditioning

Following a similar measure, Reliant Air Conditioning based out of Irving announced Wednesday it will be offering hazard pay for its technicians through the end of May.

The company says the hazard pay will include a 15% increase in efforts to thank its employees for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis.

"As our communities continue to cope with this rapidly evolving situation, it’s important for us to convey to you that Reliant Air Conditioning is an essential business, and we are still working daily to service all of your HVAC needs," Jeff Stewart, President of Reliant Air Conditioning said.

"It’s also important that we take care of our employees during these unprecedented times to thank them for their dedication to our customers so that they can continue to provide for their families," he said.