LIST: COVID-19 resources and tools for Texans

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Texans in various ways. From questions about how to file for unemployment to how to properly wear a facemask, there are many uncertainties residents may have.
Below is a list of online resources that WFAA has put together in hopes of providing helpful tools for the community.
Business
Confirmed cases
- MAP: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
- Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County
- Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tarrant County
- Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dallas County
- Here are the confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton County
- These are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas first responders
- LIST: These are the positive cases of COVID-19 at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers
Finance
- LIST: Frontline workers in North Texas receive hazard pay during COVID-19 pandemic
- Asset manager shares tips on how to use federal payments
- These Dallas lawyers are standing up to landlords serving eviction notices
- Right on the Money: How to find out if you're getting a payback from your car insurance provider
- What to know about unemployment, economic trends and the COVID-19 pandemic
- To buy/sell or not to buy/sell: Guidance for those still doing business online during COVID-19 outbreak
- Right on the Money: Here's how renters could save a little money right now
Groceries
- How 10 grocery stores in Dallas have changed in the coronavirus pandemic
- Texans in WIC program now have more food options
- Changes coming to Texas grocery stores in the next few weeks
- Plano programs aim to help senior citizens during coronavirus
- DART launches new grocery delivery service for paratransit riders
- What products are best to use for spring cleaning?
Hotlines
Masks
Students
- How coronavirus is affecting high school graduations in North Texas
- Here's how the 25 largest school districts in D-FW are handling the rest of the semester
- Need some fresh reading material? Here's how to get an eCard from North Texas libraries
- Tips and resources for parents working from home
- How to manage kids’ screen time when you’re sheltered in place
- 'Mr. Dad' offers parents advice on how to juggle it all while the whole family is home
- Kids bored? Make it disappear— by learning magic
Stimulus Checks
- If you haven't received your unemployment or stimulus check, here's what you can do
- VERIFY: Will I have to pay to get the money? Answering more of the top stimulus check questions.
- 'Payment Status Not Available': Complaints roll in after stimulus payment portal launches
- It's a scam: Don't give out your personal information to get a stimulus check, Dallas County DA warns
- Right on the Money: How to know when your stimulus check hits your bank account
- 5 benefits from the CARES Act you need to know about besides the stimulus check
COVID-19 testing
Unemployment
- Where are Texans losing their jobs? This map shows mass layoffs
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
- Unemployment benefits update and how to get through to Texas Workforce Commission
- Trying to file for unemployment? Prepare for some hurdles after you get in.
- Updated: Even more of your Texas unemployment questions answered
- Furloughed or laid off? What's the difference?
- LIST: Companies that are hiring and resources for those who have lost their job
- What to do with your money and how to prioritize your payments
- Right on the Money: Here's how to apply for unemployment benefits in Texas
