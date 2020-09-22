Reopening guidelines: Here's what is allowed in restaurants, businesses in Texas

The governor emphasized that Texans must continue to wear masks, practice good hygiene and social distance as we move forward.

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott's latest update on Texas' reopening plan loosened restrictions for businesses and restaurants.

Outdoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people unless the gathering is approved by the city mayor or the county judge of an unincorporated area where the gathering is held.

Face coverings are required unless there's an exemption, such as eating, drinking or taking part in a religious gathering.

Businesses

Businesses have expanded to 75% capacity. This includes non-CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) retail establishments, gyms, museums, libraries, office buildings and manufacturers.

Other businesses have no occupancy limits but must maintain 6-feet social distancing between work stations. That includes cosmetology salons, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage establishments, tanning salons, tattoo studios, piercing studios and hair removal services.

All organizations should follow reopening protocols at Open.Texas.gov.

Restaurants

Restaurants are limited to 75% capacity. There is no limit for outdoor dining areas.

The restaurant must have less than 51% of gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

All patrons must maintain 6 feet between tables and groups must be no more than 10 people.

Bars

Bars that are not restaurants, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, remain closed. Bars can sell food and drink through drive-thru, pick-up or delivery.

Sporting events and recreational facilities

Sporting events and recreational facilities are limited to 50% occupancy at professional, collegiate or similar sporting events.

There is a 50% occupancy at swimming pools, water parks, zoos, aquariums and natural caverns.

The rental and transportation business for rafting and tubing remain closed.

Amusement parks are limited to 50%.

There is no occupancy limit for youth camps and recreational sports programs for youth and adults.

There is no occupancy limit for the following:

Religious services

Local government operations

Child care services

Public or private schools and institutions of higher education

Drive-in concerts, movies or events where the participants primarily remain in their vehicles.

The governor emphasized that Texans must continue to wear masks, practice good hygiene and social distance as we move forward.