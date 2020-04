Lancaster high schooler died from COVID-19 complications, school officials say

She was "well-known and liked among both peers and teachers, leaving a void across the district," the superintendent said.

A Lancaster High School student has died from complications due to COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday.

Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber was a "well-rounded rising senior," according to officials. She had been an active member of JROTC and was a National Honor Society inductee who hoped to attend college.

She died on April 25, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. She was 17 years old.

Barber was the first person to die in Lancaster, city officials said.

"Her positivity and campus involvement led her to be well-known and liked among both peers and teachers, leaving a void across the district and community," said Lancaster school Superintendent Elijah Granger in a written statement.

"Her absence leaves us with fond memories, and the unexplainable sadness of a life gone too soon," the superintendent said.

Counselors will be available to speak with students and school officials are asking parents to speak with their children as well during this time.

Students can reach out to the following counselors below:

Sherry Burton: 405-586-8775 for A –Gre

Latrice Walker: 469-278-4888 for Gri –Per

Nellisia Session: 469-298-8358 for Pes –Z

Bevelon White: 469-423-0903 with the College and Career Center