Reports: Kimberly Guilfoyle - Trump campaign member and Trump Jr's girlfriend - has COVID-19

Guilfoyle reportedly learned of the diagnosis in South Dakota ahead of the Mount Rushmore July Fourth event attended by President Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top Trump campaign official, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

ABC News and The New York Times say Guilfoyle tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus while in South Dakota. It happened ahead of the July Fourth event held Friday at Mount Rushmore and attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The Times reports Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Trump Jr., who tested negative. She was not aboard Air Force One with the president and first lady. ABC News reports Guilfoyle showed no symptoms.

Guilfoyle serves as a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign, according to the Times and CNN. She attended the president's indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., two weeks ago, but it's not clear if that's where she was infected. She also attended the president's recent event in Phoenix, according to CNN.