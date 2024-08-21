Kemp ISD closes all campuses starting Wednesday due to 'significant rise' in COVID cases

There were 171 new cases of COVID reported Tuesday in Kaufman County, according to the state health department.

KEMP, Texas — Kemp ISD in Kaufman County is closing all campuses Wednesday through Friday after a " rapid and significant rise" in COVID cases at the district, district officials said Tuesday.

Staff members will continue to work at district facilities while following safety protocols. Classes will resume Monday, Aug. 30.

Extracurricular activities at the junior high school are canceled during the closure. Extracurricular activities at the high school will continue and will be organized by head coaches and directors, the district said.

"While we understand that this may cause an inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, as we thoroughly disinfect all district facilities including transportation," Superintendent Dr. James R. Young said in a letter to parents.

The district calendar has additional minutes built-in so the students will not be required to make up the days. Students will not be responsible for class instruction during the closure, the district said.

Kemp ISD has five campuses: Kemp Primary School (EC-2), Kemp Intermediate School (3-5), Kemp Junior High School (6-8), Kemp High School (9-12) and an alternative campus.

There are 1,500 students enrolled in the district.

According to the Department of State Health Services, there were 122 confirmed cases and 49 probable cases of COVID reported on Tuesday.

The state also reported: