The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the landscape of the job market in Texas and across the country.

Tens of thousands of people have already lost jobs in the state.

Last week, there were 150,000 unemployment claims from Texans, according to Executive Director Ed Serna. In the two weeks prior, there were 9,000 and 3,000 claims, for perspective.

At the same time, certain industries are seeing a need for more staffing.

Here's a look at companies in different industries that are hiring in North Texas as well as resources available for those looking for work:

Retail companies hiring

7-Eleven

Search current openings

Amazon

Search jobs in Texas

CVSHealth

Search jobs in Texas

Dollar General

Search openings in retail, distribution, and fleet

Dollar Tree

Search openings in stores and logistics

Family Dollar

Search openings in stores and logistics

Target

Search openings in Texas

Walgreens

Search openings in Texas

Walmart

Search current openings

Grocery stores hiring

Kroger

Search openings in Texas

Tom Thumb/Albertsons

Search openings in Texas

Costco

Search openings in Texas

Sam’s Club

Search current openings

Delivery services hiring

Postmates

How to join the fleet

UberEats

Deliver with Uber

Instacart

Become a shopper

DoorDash

Become a dasher

Favor

Become a runner

Grubhub

Drive for Grubhub

Food service hiring

Pizza Hut

Search current openings

Domino’s

Search supply chain and store jobs

Papa John’s

Search current openings

McDonald’s

Search jobs in Texas

Other companies hiring

AHI Facility Services, Inc.

Search jobs in Texas

BrightSpring Health Services

Search jobs in Texas

Frito Lay

Search current openings

Keurig Dr Pepper

Search current openings

PepsiCo

Search jobs in Texas

Resources

Job sites

Texas Workforce Commission, COVID-19

The Texas Workforce Commission has put together a resource page for anyone whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. There is an additional resources page for the unemployed here.

Work in Texas

This is a TWC site that allows job seekers to search for openings.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas

One of the largest nonprofits in the Dallas area, Workforce Solutions aims to connect employers with employees.

Other commonly-used job search portals:

LinkedIn

Indeed.com

Simply Hired

Financial assistance other than unemployment

Benefits.gov

This government site allows you to search a catalog of programs and assistance, broken down by your state of residence.

USA.gov

This site outlines all of the federal assistance programs available in the U.S., including those that help with food, healthcare, housing and finances.

AARP

The AARP Foundation has put together a directory of local assistance available for those 55 years and older. You can search by zip code on their site to find the resources available to you.

Aunt Bertha

This site connects users with programs and organizations in their community. The Austin-based company calls itself a social care network.

Need Help Paying Bills

This site breaks down federal and local aid programs available to residents.

Small Business Help

The Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans for owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans are long-term and low-interest and go up to $2 million to "provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing."

Texas small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan can visit this link.

To reach the SBA to ask questions about a loan, call 1-800-659-2955.

