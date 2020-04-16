'Imagine': Dallas dancer performs in city streets emptied by coronavirus

The lyrics combined with the visuals are stunning. Places well known and often visited now vacant, places like Klyde Warren Park and Bishop Arts.

A Dallas dancer has turned the city's empty streets, parks and sidewalks into his stage.

In 'Imagine' Cole Vernon, who also edited the video, is seen dancing in different areas of the city -- streets emptied due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not another person in sight.

"Imagine all the people. Sharing all the world," the soundtrack of the video says.

Watch and imagine a time in the future when the world will be as one again.

Vernon is part of the company at Bruce Wood Dance. The dance was choreographed by Joy Bollinger.