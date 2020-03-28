Outlying North Texas counties have taken differing approaches to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Several have adopted stay-at-home orders, while others are standing firm with restrictions issued statewide by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here is a roundup of the latest from each county:

Johnson County

Johnson County Commissioners tweaked the language Friday of their emergency order to shutter tattoo and piercing parlors and allow pawn shops and gun stores to be open.

“People from Fort Worth were coming down to get tattoos,” Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon said. “We noticed it and shut it down.”

Pawn shops were deemed to be essential businesses, Harmon said, because “we have folks who may need to pawn something to have money to buy groceries or other important items.” Harmon said gun shops should remain open because he believed such businesses are protected under the Second Amendment.

Johnson County prohibits groups of individuals that exceed 10 individuals.

Harmon said commissioners’ goal on Friday was primarily to “tighten some parts, and clarify other parts,” of the emergency order.

Jamie Moore, Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator, told WFAA that county officials are trying to be “more consistent with other jurisdictions.”

“That’s so there will be less public confusion as to what is allowed and what is not,” Moore said.

Moore said the county is watching the growth of cases in contiguous counties closely.

Johnson County has two reported individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, but officials said they have been released from treatment and allowed to go home.

“Right now, Johnson County is in good shape,” Harmon told WFAA. “We’re purposely trying to keep that curve flattened. We don’t want to overload our hospitals. That stays in my mind all the time.”

However, a third Johnson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. Harmon said the person had been on a cruise that recently arrived in California, and stayed there for treatment and died.

“It may count as a Johnson County case, though the person was never here for treatment,” Harmon said.

Ellis County

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court this week approved an amended disaster declaration that closely mirrored Dallas County.

The order was approved in a 3-2 vote. Ellis County Judge Todd Little, who voted in favor of the order, told WFAA that it was the toughest political decision he has made.

Ellis County spokesman Nathaniel Pecina told WFAA that officials are “still in the process of implementing the order.” Pecina said commissioners plan to re-evaluate the order upon review of order adopted by various cities in Ellis County.

Ellis County on Friday reported 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two people in their 70s and two people over 80.

Rockwall County

Rockwall County is under a stay-at-home order. County Judge David Sweet told WFAA that residents “are overwhelmingly responding and practicing social distancing,” and remaining at home as much as possible.

In addition, he said, “some individuals have followed doctors’ advice and have isolated themselves at home.”

Rockwall County confirmed Friday that it now has a total of three COVID-19 cases. All cases are located in the City of Rockwall.

On its Facebook site, Rockwall emergency management officials told residents that those who had been tested at either of the federal drive-through testing sites in Dallas could expect a call with the results in three to five days. But results could take up to a week.

Parker County

Parker County is remaining under a local disaster declaration without any strict guidelines beyond keeping social gatherings under 10 people.

Parker County Judge Pat Deen amended his declaration on March 24, saying in part, "To be clear, this is not a stay in place order."

The county as of Friday had two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wise County

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark also issued a disaster declaration on March 23. Restrictions include limits on the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The county as of Friday had no known cases of COVID-19.

Palo Pinto County

Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long on Thursday also amended his original disaster declaration. There is no order to shelter in place.

The county currently has no known cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in North Texas

The other North Texas counties currently under a type of shelter-in-place order include: