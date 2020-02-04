Coronavirus has forced many changes for Americans, but there's one thing we still have to leave our homes for -- food.

Here's how 10 grocery stores around Dallas are keeping shoppers safe.

Tom Thumb

Customers can avoid going inside with drive-up-and-go area in the parking lot.

If shoppers do go inside, multiple employees, wearing mass, wipe down shopping carts. At service counters, like the checkout, bakery and deli, you'll see signs on the ground to keep everyone at a safe distance.

Central Market

At the Central Market in North Dallas, the normal curbside pickup area is up and running. Under a tent at the front, one shopper goes in at a time. There are signs and safety reminders throughout the store.

Target

Target has a "drive up" area for customers who don't want to go inside. A main sign at the front explains their cleaning process.

In the food aisles, there are signs limiting the number of items that can be bought at a time.

At the checkout lines, there are social distancing signs.

Kroger - Haskell Avenue

Customers can go to the grocery pickup spot in the corner by the pharmacy. The store has social distancing signs on the products and "please wait here" signs on the ground near the checkout.

Fiesta Mart - Oak Cliff

Similar to Central Market, they are letting one person in at a time with only a maximum of 50 people allowed.

Walmart - West Dallas

This Walmart was the busiest of the stores. While there didn't seem to be any food restrictions, there were social distancing signs at the registers and strips of blue tape on almost all the aisles in the grocery section.

Aldi

There weren't many obvious changes besides social distancing signs at the registers.

Sprouts

While there is someone wiping down carts outside, there were some signs with social distancing information.

There were buying limits on some food items and blue tape on the ground near the registers.

Trader Joe's - Lower Greenville

Similar to Central Market and Fiesta, there was an employee directing each shopper at the entrance, letting in one person at a time. There were social distancing signs inside.

Whole Foods

The store advertises Amazon delivery. There was also a security guard out front letting shoppers know all carts have been sanitized.

So out of all of these 10 grocery stores, every single one at least had social distancing at the registers.

