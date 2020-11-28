Houston senior police officer dies after battling COVID-19

Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr., 60, died Friday after battling the coronavirus since October.

HOUSTON — Houston Police lost one of their own Friday to COVID-19.

Editor's note: The video above aired on Nov. 23, 2020.

Officer Leal had served with HPD since 1984. He started his HPD career in the Northeast Patrol Division and in the Jail Division. He moved to the North Patrol Division in 1989 where he had served ever since. Officer Leal was a part of a 13-person Differential Response Unit which focuses on getting to the root of public nuisance crimes like illegal gambling, illegal dumping and illegal massage parlors.

“We have truly lost a man who defines what it means to be a public servant,” Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of @houstonpolice Officer Ernest Leal, Jr. He battled COVID-19 with great vigor and courage.



Officer Leal leaves behind his wife, Dee, and children Victor, Veronica, Virginia and Vannessa. He is also survived by his mother, Rosa, two brothers, David and Marcus, and sister, Brenda. Officer Leal was preceded in death by his father, Ernest.

Officer Leal and Dee, a retired Houston police officer, are community volunteers. Officer Leal often connects with neighbors through National Night Out events. Earlier in the pandemic, he attended a vehicle parade in the Shepherd Forest Subdivision.

Officer Leal is HPD’s fifth line-of-duty death in the past year and the department’s first from COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, local law enforcement has lost several officers— some taken while in the line of duty and others to the coronavirus.