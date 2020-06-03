HOUSTON — Here are the latest local and state headlines about the coronavirus.

March 8, 9:58 a.m.: 3 more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 out of Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to six out of Fort Bend County.

The three new cases include:

A man in his 70s who was symptomatic, hospitalized and discharged in good condition to isolation at home

A man in his 70s who had a fever for a day which resolved. He is now isolation at his home

A woman in her 60s who had mild symptoms which have resolved. She is in isolation at her house.

All of these cases are travel-related, according to the health department. Though one traveler was not part of the group involved in the other Houston-area cases but was on the same cruise in Egypt at a later date.

The first Fort Bend County presumptive positive case was announced Wednesday, March 4 -- a 70-year-oldStafford man who traveled to Egypt.

The other two presumptive positive cases were reported Friday, March 6. Both were women in their 60s who also traveled to Egypt.

March 7, 4:30 p.m.: 11 Memorial Hermann employees self-quarantine out of abundance of caution after contact with coronavirus patient

Memorial Hermann has asked 11 of their employees to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution for two weeks after “a small number of” patients with whom they came in contact tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital officials said the 11 healthcare workers were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients. They have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Memorial Hermann said one of the employees is exhibiting minor symptoms, but all 11 employees have been tested for or will be tested for COVID-19.

March 6, 11:45 p.m.: Possible exposure at Houston-area church

A Houston-area church was notified Friday that a person who tested positive for coronavirus was at Ash Wednesday Mass last month, and they're asking anyone who was near that person to contact local health officials.

St. Cecilia Church on Joan of Arc Drive posted to their Facebook page that they were contacted by Harris County Public Health about the case. They were told this person received ashes and had communion in the hand, but not from the cup.

March 6, 9:45 p.m.: Florida health department announces 2 virus deaths

The Florida Health Department said in a statement 2 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the state. Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said 7 people in the state have now tested positive for COVID-19. It says the two deaths were those of people in their 70s who had traveled overseas.

One of them was a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County, in Florida's Panhandle. Officials say the second death was that of an elderly person in the Fort Myers area.

March 6, 6:30 p.m.: Maryland cases linked to Houston-area patients

KHOU 11 News has learned the eight local patients who are positive or presumptive positive for coronavirus took a cruise along the Nile River while they were in Egypt.

They were on MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise ship, which appeared to be the same cruise ship the World Health Organization announced had 12 workers placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Three people in Maryland who took the same cruise confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

March 6, 3:30 p.m.: SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

For the first time in its 33-year history, South by Southwest has been canceled as the City of Austin declares a local emergency due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The 10-day tech, film and music festival attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the world. Many of the industry giants, including Twitter, Facebook and Amazon, had already pulled out. SXSW was scheduled to begin on March 13.

A change.org petition calling for the cancellation had more than 55,000 signatures.

Last year's event brought an estimated $355 million to Austin.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Travis County.

March 6, 2:45 p.m.: HCA Houston Healthcare limits visitor hours

In response to coronavirus concerns, HCA Houston Healthcare has initiated new visitor policies at its 13 hospitals.

Effective immediately and until further notice, each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

March 6, 12:30 p.m. Here's a breakdown of Houston-area cases:

March 6, 12:10 p.m.: The Houston Health Department has confirmed a new coronavirus case in Houston

The Houston Health Department is reporting a new travel-related case of coronavirus in the city of Houston. The woman and five other positive or presumptive positive local cases traveled together to Egypt.

March 5, 9:45 p.m.: 2 more patients being treated after 'presumptive positive' coronavirus tests in Houston area

Five patients who are being treated for the coronavirus in the Houston area all traveled together to Egypt last month. Two people in northwest Harris County tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harris County Public Health. Two other men have "presumptive positive" cases. One in Harris County and another within the city of Houston.

KHOU

March 5: Houston-area coronavirus patients traveled together to Egypt

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Harris County and the person who tested "presumptive positive" in Fort Bend County all recently traveled to Egypt. They were a part of a larger group of people who went on the trip. One of those on the trip is a Rice University employee who had been under self-quarantine.

March 5: Stafford city leaders discuss Fort Bend presumptive positive coronavirus case

On Wednesday, Fort Bend County announced a 'presumptive positive' case. On Thursday, Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella discussed more detail about the case.

March 5: Klein ISD plans to take additional steps to keep students and staff safe

The Klein Independent School District is moving to a Level 2 response to the coronavirus threat after reports of the first cases in Harris County. The district was operating at a Level 1, but after discussion with Harris County health officials, they decided to bump up the response level.

March 5: Pearland ISD makes changes to attendance policies due to coronavirus

With the spread of coronavirus, Pearland ISD is making changes to its attendance policy for the rest of the school year. Administrators notified parents and students that the district will suspend perfect attendance rules for the rest of the school year. Students will be recognized for perfect attendance if they didn’t miss a day from the August 15 through March 2.

March 5: Harris County announces two confirmed coronavirus cases

The county sent out a release, saying the first two coronavirus cases in the county had been confirmed.

March 5: Fort Bend County closely watching 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

Fort Bend ISD administrators want to ensure parents that they’re aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 recently confirmed by the county health department. The district is closely monitoring the situation and plans to adhere to all school guidelines regarding the virus, according to a statement posted T hursday to the district website.

