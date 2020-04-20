High school students distribute meals, masks to families in South Dallas

'I just like to give back to the community': On Monday, Students with The Turner 12 host Meals & Masks to help families in their community.

DALLAS — A group of local students spent Monday distributing meals and masks to some families in South Dallas.

The parking lot of Lincoln High School was busy as cars pulled in to receive lunch and protective face coverings.

“Hey good morning,” one student shouted as cars pulled into the lot. “Good morning.”

Students with The Turner 12 shifted into work mode.

"I just like to give back to the community," said Jalynn McKinney.

McKinney is a freshman at Lincoln High and part of The Turner 12. The nonprofit mentors and helps prepare students across southern Dallas to become college graduates and involved in their community.

“Most people, you know, they work every day. Now they can’t go to work every day," McKinney said. "Students like us, we can’t go to school every day like we usually do. So, it’s impacting us big time.”

The students set up a drive-thru system, handing out the masks, along with food catered by Sonny’s BBQ.

Coach John Carter is The Turner 12’s founder and a mentor.

”We tagged this little endeavor Meals and Masks Monday,” Carter said. “I had the opportunity to meet a young lady through one of our board members, through an organization called Glam Masks. So, we contracted with them to order 125 masks for our families.”

The students said they couldn’t tackle the project alone. One of The Turner 12’s longtime partners, Highland Park United Methodist Church, also pitched in.

Outreach Director Lori Glazer said the church’s members helped provide the meals. They expect to feed nearly 13,000 people this week.

The students said their project is about actions during tough times and serving others.

”Your community is where you are,” McKinney said. “It’s a reflection of you. So, you should give back to it.”

Among the projects students in the Turner 12 look forward to and get to experience each year is college tours. Those tours have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about the group you can visit turner12.org.