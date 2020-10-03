FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja spent Monday talking to healthcare officials across North Texas after a presumptive positive coronavirus test in Frisco.

“What that does is, it makes it real for all of us that the virus has arrived in the DFW area,” he said.

Photos have been popping up across social media showing a run on supplies from hand sanitizer to soap and cleaning wipes. Taneja says only take what you need — and that includes medicine.

“Basic necessities, people are trying to gather those as part of the planning effort, that’s fine,” he said. “The only thing I caution people, though, is do not try to hoard a lot of supplies because that just creates a panic out there where we’re short on things.”

With Spring Break beginning for many, the best advice is following CDC guidance on where to not go like Italy, China, South Korea or Iran, which have level three warnings to avoid. The full list is on the CDC website.

“It’s your choice if you choose to go to such a country, but we highly recommend that you look before you go,” Taneja said.

The most common question officials get is people wondering if they have the virus. Taneja said to talk to a medical professional or call a county’s coronavirus hotline.

“We don’t want people to make a run on healthcare providers because, again, their resources are limited,” Teneja said. “There are other people with flu and other illnesses out there that need that care.”

Texas officials said as of the end of last week, they had tested around 150 people, and the test is free of charge at public health facilities. Many insurers including Medicare and Medicaid will also cover the cost.

“Fear is one thing that drives a lot of this reaction and fact is the best way to fight that fear.”

The best advice is the simplest. Stay informed and do what health officials say.

“I can’t stress enough how important that is to wash your hands throughout the day with warm water and soap,” Teneja said.

