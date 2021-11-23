Tuesday night's 'Hamilton' performance at Music Hall at Fair Park canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases in company, DSM says

All future performances of "Hamilton" at the Music Hall are scheduled to go on as scheduled, DSM said.

The Tuesday night performance of "Hamilton" at Music Hall at Fair Park has been canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the musical's company, Dallas Summer Musicals announced Tuesday night on Instagram, less than two hours to curtain.

All future performances of "Hamilton" at the Music Hall are scheduled to go on as scheduled, DSM said. If you bought tickets to Tuesday night's performance, DSM said to hold on to them as they sort out how to reschedule the show. Details will be sent to ticket holders via email.

The massively popular musical about the Founding Fathers made its Broadway debut in 2015 and is currently in its third North American tour. A movie version of the original production featuring the original cast debuted on Disney+ in July 2020. The touring production kicked off the latest DSM season on November 16.

Read the full statement from DSM below.

"Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Hamilton. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight's performance, Tuesday, November 23, is canceled. All future performances of Hamilton at the Music Hall are scheduled to go on as planned.



"Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets while we attempt to reschedule this performance. Details will be sent to ticket holders via email as soon as they're available."