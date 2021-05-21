Gov. Abbott says Texas is 'open 100 percent,' lifts mask mandate in public buildings

In a Tweet, the governor reminded public officials that starting on Friday, May 21, local governments attempting to impose mask mandates can be fined up to $1,000.

DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott took to social media Friday, saying the COVID situation is at the point where the State of Texas should be open 100%.

However, the executive order lifting the mask mandate at public buildings still has some residents on the fence.

The governor posted a Twitter message on Friday saying, “Texas is OPEN 100%.”

Residents now entering any city, county or state-owned facilities across Texas will not be required to wear a mask.

Public schools have more time. Under Abbott’s executive order, school districts will not be required to lift mask mandates until June 4.

While some Dallas residents say they will continue wearing masks in public buildings, others say they can see both sides.

“I think it’s going to hopefully lessen the tension among people that are for masks and against masks. For me personally, I mean, it doesn’t really affect me, because I’m still going to wear my mask. In my opinion, it helps keep other people safe,” said Isaiah Maxi.