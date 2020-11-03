PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a Thursday news conference to explain new steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

A news release sent Wednesday night from the governor's office says all gatherings of 250 people or more are canceled statewide effective immediately. A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained.

As for schools, the release from the governor's office says all non-essential school-associated gatherings, including group parent meetings, field trips and competitions, should be canceled. The OSAA said state basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled but with no spectators. Only essential personnel and media will be allowed to attend.

In the workplace, the governor recommends employers implement distancing measures, including increased physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel and staggered work schedules.

Visitor limitations announced earlier this week at long-term care facilities remain in place.

Gov. Brown will further explain these new policies in a 9 a.m. news conference in Portland on Thursday. KGW will livestream the news conference.

On Wednesday, state health officials announced six new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, including two men at a veterans nursing home. The new cases bring Oregon’s statewide total to 21 across 10 counties.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties. Seattle’s sports teams have either canceled home games or announced they will be played without fans in attendance.

