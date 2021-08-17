Gov. Greg Abbott attended 'standing room only' event in McKinney 1 day before testing positive for COVID-19

Abbott was in McKinney Monday night at a "standing room only" event. Tuesday, his office said he tested positive for COVID.

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his director of communications confirmed.

Communications Director Mark Miner said in an emailed statement Abbott is vaccinated, had been testing for COVID daily, and Tuesday was his first positive test. Abbott currently isolating in the Governor's Mansion in Austin and will continue to be tested for COVID daily.

Abbott's diagnosis comes one day after he was in McKinney Monday night at a "standing room only" event that appeared to be connected to his upcoming re-election bid.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

The capacity for the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch event was between 200-250 people. Most if not all of the attendees were maskless, videos show. Reports said there were also about 80 people on a waiting list.

WFAA is reaching out to Collin County officials to see if they are quarantining.

On Tuesday, Abbott also posted pictures to his personal Twitter account about meeting Jimmie Vaughan—brother of the late Stevie Ray—although it is unclear when those photos were taken.

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Read the full emailed statement from Abbott's office below.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."