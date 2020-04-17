Gov. Abbott issues executive order to reopen Texas economy

The spread of COVID-19 in North Texas has led to regulations that only allow essential businesses to remain open during the pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans Friday to reopen the Texas economy in stages and announced schools will be closed the remainder of the year.

Abbott issued an executive order that will loosen restrictions on businesses, medical procedures and state parks, he said. He announced the formation of a statewide strikeforce to reopen Texas.

"This [reopening] will be driven by two things: what our medical team advises and what the data shows," Abbott said.

Abbott emphasized it would be gradual steps and not everything would open at once.

Retail businesses will be able to sell items to-go, via a drive-thru set up or delivery, starting Friday, April 24, Abbott said. Updates on places with large gatherings, like restaurants, movie theaters, and bars, will come later.

Hospital data show there is enough space to treat Texans with COVID-19, Abbott said. He announced that non-emergency medical procedures can resume starting April 22. Doctors and nurses will continue treating coronavirus patients and a robust supply chain will provide enough personal protective equipment, Abbott said.

"We're now beginning to see glimmers that the worst is behind us," Abbott said.

Students, at the public, private and college-level, will not return to class the remainder of the school year, Abbott said.

State parks will reopen April 20. Abbott will announce more ways to reopen Texas on April 27, he said.

"Together we can overcome this pandemic," Abbott said. "We can get folks back to work and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines Thursday evening that include a 3-phase plan to reopen the country.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

The spread of COVID-19 in North Texas has led to regulations that only allow essential businesses to remain open during the pandemic.

This has caused businesses across the area to temporarily shutter. They have not only lost revenue, but some have been forced to close permanently.

So far, more than 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the new coronavirus. There are also more than 100 reported deaths in the region.

Top updates for Friday, April 17:

Judge Clay Jenkins announced beginning Saturday all residents over the age of 2, will be required to wear a face-coverings when visiting essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are now a total of 51 inmates in Dallas County who have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight additional jail employees have tested positive, said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Craft stores in Dallas to reopen

During an emergency meeting Friday, Dallas County Commissioners voted on a "friendly amendment" that will allow craft stores to reopen and sell mask-making and school supplies.

The reopening date was not immediately announced. WFAA is reaching out to county officials for additional information.

The decision to reopen craft stores comes one day after Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order that suggests Dallas County residents wear facial coverings when visiting essential businesses.

17 cases confirmed at Dallas homeless shelter

During an emergency meeting held by the Dallas County Commissioners Court, Dr. Philip Huang announced there are confirmed now cases within the homeless community.

Huang says as of Friday morning, there are 17 positive cases at a homeless shelter. However, he did not release the specific name of the shelter.

According to Huang, there are 200 people who reside in the shelter.

Officials say they are working with the city and the Parkland HOMES program on getting the infected patients and staff to a hotel setting so they can have separate rooms.

Second death, 8 total confirmed cases in Wise County

A second person who contracted COVID-19 has died in Wise County, according to officials.

In addition, the county has had eight positive cases confirmed. The newest case is an individual who lives at the same residence of someone who was already confirmed positive, county officials said.

The county also reported it confirmed cases by zip codes:

One in 76071

One in 76073

Two in 76234

One in 76426

Three in 76431

Officials did not specify whether any of these cases were inside certain limits or in unincorporated Wise County.