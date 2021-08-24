Gov. Abbott, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins face off in court over face masks

Jenkins' attorneys are expected to argue the governor's approach is not supported by science or medicine.

DALLAS — Lawyers for Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will square off in court Tuesday morning. The argument is over who has the final say on local control of mask mandates and other measures meant to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas County and other local leaders across Texas are going ahead with mask rules, although the governor says he has ultimate authority to make that decision.

But what if we're talking about a hurricane?

That's part of Jenkins' argument Tuesday.

"What Governor Abbott is proposing would be akin to if a hurricane was bearing down on Galveston and the local officials there tried to issue an evacuation order. But the governor then comes in and says, 'No, you can't evacuate," Jenkins' attorney Brent Walker said.

Jenkins' attorneys will also argue the governor's approach is not supported by science or medicine.